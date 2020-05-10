Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of Nigeria Police, Abia State

Command headed by Johnbull Obioguru at the weekend rescued two kidnap

victims at Amauzo, Okpolu Umuobo Community near Aba, the commercial

capital of Abia State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had on Wednesday at about 10 pm

despite the curfew imposed by the state government as a result of COVID-19, abducted two persons along Okpolu Umuobo road near Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint Church in Osisioma Local Government Area.

The kidnapped victims were identified as Nwankwo Chinedu (male), 42, and Ndukwe Agu (male), 48, and both were abducted at the same time and

place.

A source hinted that after the incident happened, the commander of SARS in the state, SP Obioguru got intelligence that the kidnappers had moved their victims to a hideout at Amauzo, Okpolu Umuobo community.

The SARS commander was said to have stormed the kidnappers’ hideout

with his team.

On sighting the SARS team, the hoodlums opened fire, the police

responded and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the kidnappers sustained gun shot injuries although they escaped with the wounds, abandoning

the victims in their hideout.

Police rescued the victims and when the criminals hideout was searched, a Techno cell phone suspected to belong to the hoodlums, and a RX 350 Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to one of the victims were recovered.