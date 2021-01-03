From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Public and private secondary and primary schools in Abia State would reopen on January 11 for the continuation of the 2020/21 first term which was abridged by the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This is even as government has warned proprietors and heads of the various schools in the state to ensure total compliance of the COVID-19 protocol.

According to a time table released by the state government after last year’s COVID-19 lockdown, the first term of the 2020/21 academic session was to run from November 2, 2020 to February 10, 2021.

A statement by the commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanelechi Nwangwa said “Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the resumption of all Public and Private Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in Abia State for the continuation of the First Term of 2020/2021 on Monday January 11, 2021.

“As a result of the new wave of COVID 19, all School heads and proprietors are to ensure that all the COVID 19 Guidelines and Protocols already put in place are strictly maintained and observed.

“They should also note that by this directive, the First Term, 2020/2021 will now officially end on Wednesday February 10, 2021”.

The commissioner said this was to ensure that the first term runs a full course, warning that any school proprietor that shortchanged the schedule and decided to cut corners by running an abridged term will be appropriately sanctioned.