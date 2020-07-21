Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Abia Government has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to include farmers in the state in its agricultural inputs distribution programme.

Special Adviser to the governor on Strategy and Planning, Abuja Liaison, Iboko Imo Iboko, lamented that farmers in the state were yet to be integrated into the scheme.

Accoding to him, such programme, if well managed, will help farmers to utilise available inputs like fertilizer; improved crop seedlings and other needed assistance, in boosting production and helping the country become self-sufficient in food availability while adding positively to economic growth and development.

He, however, commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular, for instituting the farming inputs distribution to peasant farmers across the country.

Meanwhile, farmers in the state have applauded the Federal Government on its efforts at diversifying the economy, especially galvanising the agricultural sector towards attaining self-sufficiency in food production.

Some farmers told Daily Sun in Aba that their families had been sustained with harvests from their farms during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They said the advent and harvesting of crops such as maize, pear and pumpkin, during the period provided needed meals as delivery of items like yam; potatoes, tomatoes, plantain and gari from other states were halted due to the ban placed on movement from one state to the other.