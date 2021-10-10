From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sought greater cooperation between the state and the French Government to help develop the agriculture sector, micro small and medium scale enterprises as well as the Enyimba Economic City Project.

Governor Ikpeazu, speaking in Paris, during a meeting with the French Minister for Trade and Commerce, Franck Riester, Ikpeazu aside applauding the existing relationship between the French Government and the people of Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general called for greater engagement in the areas of livestock farming with particular focus on Efi Igbo (Igbo cow), vocational training for Abia youths in agriculture, aquaculture, processing and export of agricultural products.

He also sought support for the development of the MSMEs in the state with particular reference to those engaged in the export of Made-in-Aba brands.

Governor Ikpeazu who led a delegation to the European country on a visit that was facilitated by the French Embassy in Nigeria described the Enyimba Economic City Project as the single biggest development agenda in Nigeria and Africa presently and called on the French Government and investors to key into the project.

The Abia governor, already back in the country, described the trip as highly successful stating that his administration will continue to seek partnerships that will ultimately ensure a better life for the people of the state.

‘Our focus remains to bequeath a better Abia to the people of the state who trusted us with their mandate and this trip is one of many such efforts. We are hopeful that a lot of positives will come out of the engagement,’ he said.

The visit also reviewed the planned establishment of a TVET Village at Nsulu in partnership with Schneider Electric of France.

Other areas that were discussed included, Waste to Energy project, Bamboo plantation, production and its value chain, Solar electricity generation and solar street lighting.

