Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has canvassed for greater cooperation between the State and the French Government to help develop the agriculture sector, micro small and medium scale enterprises as well as the Enyimba Economic City Project.

Speaking in Paris during a meeting with the French Minister for Trade and Commerce, Franck Riester, Governor Ikpeazu expressed satisfaction with the existing relationship between the French government and the people of Abia State and Nigeria in general, calling for greater engagement in the areas of livestock farming and other agro-allied products.

Governor Ikpeazu described the Enyimba Economic City Project as the single biggest development agenda in Nigeria and Africa today and called on the French government and investors to key into the project.

“Our focus remains to bequeath a better Abia to the people of the state who trusted us with their mandate and this trip is one of many such efforts. We are hopeful that a lot of positives will come out of the engagement,” he said.

The visit, which was facilitated by the French Embassy in Nigeria, also reviewed the planned establishment of a TVET Village at Nsulu in partnership with Schneider Electric of France.

