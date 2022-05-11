Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate closure of 31 scrap and waste markets in the state pending the proper identification of those involved in the collection and sale of scraps.

A statement by Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said the closure was also to allow for the proper organisation of the trade to eliminate associated criminal activities.

“While relevant market executives and security agents are to ensure compliance with the directive on closure, leaders of the various scrap and waste market groups in the state are to meet with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Sir Michael Egwu, on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 by 11am at the State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia. The Management of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd, Ukwa West LGA, is also invited to attend the meeting,” Kalu said.

He listed the affected markets as those sited at Port Harcourt Express Road by Tonimas Junction, Umuode Village by Nwanyi Moto in Osisioma, Port Harcourt Express Road near Harmony Park by Enyimba, Port Harcourt Express Road by Ubani Junction, Uratta Integrated Market Scrap Dealers, Backyard Gate Alaoji along Port Harcourt Road, Port Harcourt Express Road by Okwuonu junction, Uratta, Ariaria Market after Bakassi Office, Old Express by Samek Faulks Road, 51, PH Road by Hollywood, Aba, Cemetery Road by Railway, Weeks Road by Cemetery Road, Aba, 77, Clifford Road, Aba; Etche Road Scrap Dealers, School Road by Old Court, Constitution Crescent by John 3:16 Ministry, Aba; Peoples Road, Ogbor- Hill, SANCAS School, Ikot- Ekpene Road, Ohanze near Dan Dollars Filling Station; Inside Ehiere Market, Ikot- Ekpene Road by EZESCO Ogbor- Hill, Aba; Alaoji by EASYON Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Alaoji by High Two Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Umuafor Federal School by Lord Chosen Church, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Federal Road by Obikabia at the back of Uche Filling Station, Aba; Opposite Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; 3, Glass Road, by Anaemerem Hospital; Water Side by Umuoba Road; Behind Eziama Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Opposite OLAS Oil, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Georges Street by Bible College and 1b, Ozuitem Road by Ngwa Road etc.