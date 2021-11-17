From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has on behalf of Abia state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afrixim Bank for a $50m facility for Geometric Power Plant (GPP), Aba.

GPP is an independent power plant being established in the commercial city by the firm of one time Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji.

This was disclosed in Umuahia by the Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnanyo during a press briefing.

He said with the signing of the MoU, the power plant which has been in the pipeline for years, would now be actualized.

Chikamnanyo said when the GPP becomes operational, there would be steady power supply in the commercial city, thereby providing the enabling environment for artisans and other businesses to thrive.

The Information Commissioner said the Ikpeazu administration was much involved in seeing to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state not only to generate revenue, but also to provide jobs for the teeming youths of the state.

“It is not for nothing the the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan respectively described Abia State as the SME capital of Nigeria and this is largely to what Gov Ikpeazu has been able to achieve in the past six years”.

The Commissioner for Documentation and Strategic Communication, Ugochukwu Emezue described Ikpeazu’s achievements in the past six years as monumental.

He said it was in order to tackle security headlong that the Ikpeazu led administration built the Zone police headquarters in Umuahia.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka while answering question said although the state government has challenges with some roads in Aba, including Faulks and Port Harcourt Roads, but that they would be fixed soon.

While assuring that the contentious Osisioma Flyover would be completed and commissioned before the end of the present administration, Ememanka however said that because of paucity of funds, Port Harcourt Road would be tackled in phases.