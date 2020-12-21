From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A hotel owner has been arrested by soldiers of 144 Battalion under 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State, over his alleged involvement in the kidnap of one Mrs Chinagorom Frank and her seven-month-old son.

Mrs Frank and her son were both kidnapped at Ozata-Etiti Asa in Ukwa West Local Government Area by gunmen operating on a motorbike after an attempt to kidnap her husband, Frank, had failed.

The kidnappers had demanded N10 million in ransom but later collected N400,000 before they freed the woman and her baby.

It was also gathered that the soldiers have launched a manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang.

Army sources say the hotel owner was arrested based on intelligence report.

A source indicated that the arrested hotel owner has confessed to the crime.