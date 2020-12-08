From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, has called on his colleagues at the assembly and all the appointees of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to work hard to ensure the governor succeeds in office.

Orji stated this during a post-budget presentation joint meeting of the Governor, the Assembly Members, State Exco Members and other appointees of government.

The Speaker said no man can do the work of governance alone, stressing the governor relies on all to succeed.

‘That responsibility now lies more on his appointees to help him bring his vision into fruition. You must all work in one accord so that his government will continue to record greater successes.

“On our part as the Legislative Arm, we have and shall continue to demonstrate sufficient goodwill to Mr Governor and give him all the necessary support he needs to finish strong. We are not in any way ready to relent on that”.

He assured that the House under his leadership would continue to make necessary laws, and oversight on all appointees to ensure the people get value for the confidence they have reposed on the government.

“His success is also our collective success. Let everyone do their part”, the Speaker said.