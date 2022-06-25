Speaker of Abia Stare House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh who hails from Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia Stare, as a ministerial nominee.

The Speaker who thanked the President for his choice of the nominee, expressed confidence that Chief Ikoh would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the Buhari administration and contribute his quota to the realisation of the President’s vision in the remaining part of his tenure.