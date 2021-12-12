The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has congratulated the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on his conferment with the chieftaincy title, Nwandugbom Abiriba by the Enachioken-in-Council.

Orji noted that the awardee had over time demonstrated competence, loyalty and astute excellence in every duty under his mandate, adding that the chieftaincy title conferred was a testament to his virtues. He urged him to sustain the attributes that had endeared him to the people.

