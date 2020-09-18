Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt.Hon. Chinedum Orji has directed for the dissolution of all the House Standing Committees with immediate effect.

The dissolution was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Abia State House of Assembly, Johnpedro Irokansi.

According Irokansi, “The Speaker, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has directed for the dissolution of all the House Standing Committees with immediate Effect.

“Consequently, all the House Standing Committees are hereby dissolved forthwith.

“New Standing Committees shall be Constituted in due Course” the statement Concluded