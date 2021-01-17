From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, has described the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) as a huge loss to not only Abia State, but Nigeria in general.

In a statement, the Abia speaker lamented that Admiral Kanu departed at a time his wealth of experience and counsel as an accomplished military officer and seasoned administrator were needed most in both Abia State and Nigeria.

Rt. Hon Orji said the late naval officer left indelible marks while he was the governor of old Imo State, adding that he led a solid foundation for the then young state.

“Admiral Kanu cannot be forgotten easily by the people of old Imo State for he was the one who led the solid foundation for the state’s take off,” Orji said.

He prayed to God to grant Kanu’s soul eternal rest and avail the family he left behind and all Nigerians, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.