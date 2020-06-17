Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedu Orji, yesterday, prevailed on Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to take his rightful political position in the state.

He said irrespective of his political platform, it was only proper that the Senate Chief Whip assumes his rightful position as father of all in the state.

The son of the immediate past governor, Senator Theodore Orji, recalled how Kalu singlehandedly made himself governor in 1999, noting that without Kalu, himself, his father, would not be where they are today.

Igbo and English said the current political leaders from the state were all products of Kalu’s political sagacity, even as he said mistakes were made along the line. Orji also noted Kalu’s successes in the business world coupled with his eight years stint as governor of Abia State, including his current sojourn in the Senate.

“So, irrespective of whatever, the paramount thing is that respect should be given to whom it is due,” Orji added.

Orji further told Kalu that nobody was in competition with him, declaring that Kalu is the authentic leader of the state.

“We are not in competition with you for leadership. You are the leader. In the heat of everything, you are the leader. That leader means a lot. You are leading us. Forget about political platform,” Orji also said.

Responding, Kalu thanked the younger Orji for the uncommon visit, declaring that he had forgiven everybody as he bore no one any grudges.