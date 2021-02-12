From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have condoled with the family of late Hon. Ossy Prestige who represented Aba North/Aba South at the National Assembly.

In their separate messages, the two political leaders equally commiserated with the people of Aba North/Aba South federal constituency and Abians in general over the unfortunate demise of the lawmaker.

The Speaker described late lawmaker as a vibrant politician who was well loved by the people even across party lines, saying Abia has lost a political giant.

He prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Otti on his own, expressed shock and sadness over the demise of his former party man and the Member Representing Aba North and South federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ossy Prestige.

In a statement by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Dr. Otti said the sad news of Hon. Prestige’s death which has created a huge vacuum, came to him as a rude shock,because it was both untimely and unexpected.

“Immediately after Hon. Prestige was flown abroad over his ill health, I held on with so much hope and confidence, believing that he would return in sound health to continue representing the wonderful people of Aba North and South, but my hope and expectations were shattered when the sad news of his passing filtered in”

Dr. Otti regretted that Hon. Prestige’s death would deny his constituents the wonderful representation he was offering them before death came calling.

The renowned economist added that Hon. Prestige’s death was once again a sad reminder of the ephemeral nature of human life hence the need for the living to strive and live upright at all times since the next minute could be unpredictable.