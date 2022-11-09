From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, is slated to officially flag off the 1st Ohuhu 18km Walkathon, a sporting and exercise picnic event in Ohuhu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The event which is being organized by the Andrew Ogbonna Chikwendu Foundation (AOCF) with the support of Ogwe-Ama Fitness Club, will hold on December 30.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, one of the organizers, Kingston Chinwendu said the event tagged “Walk4Fun Walkathon and Exercise Picnic”, with the theme, “Our lives, our community”, was the first of its kind in the South East.

Chinwendu disclosed that the event was patterned after other global sporting events such as the Lagos Marathon, the Obudu Mountain Race, and the Boston Walk and others.

“The event is a combination of an 18 km Walk involving participants of all ages and an Exercise Picnic incorporating light physical fitness routines, health checks, music, fun and food”.

He said the AOCF which was registered and formerly presented in June this year, is in honour of the late Chief Andrew Ogbonna Chikwendu, a retired public officer who died on November 16, 1979.

The main objective of the Foundation, Chikwendu said was to improve the lives of the members of the community through projects that empower people, especially the less privileged through education, wealth creation, public enlightenment and promotion of inclusiveness.

According to Chikwendu, the 18km Walk will start from Ohuhu Community Secondary School, Amaogwugwu by 7 am through Umuagu, Umukabia, Umule, Afugiri Roundabout, Umuegwu Okpuala, Nkwoegwu Roundabout, Nkata, Amaogwugwu and back to the starting point.