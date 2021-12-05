From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji, has urged the State Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu to continue to show loyalty to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, stating that his loyalty will pay off one day.

Orji who spoke during a grand reception by the Ohafia Council of traditional rulers for the Deputy Governor, tasked Oko Chukwu to continue to stand solidly and defend the Governor at all times.

He described the honour done to the deputy governor as a celebration of loyalty on a distinguished politician.

“Deputy Governor, I will continue to respect you. I will continue to advise you to be loyal to your principal, if it doesn’t pay today, it will pay tomorrow. Stand solidly behind him on all sides. Defend him at all times so that God will know that you have played your roles, that you have shown loyalty and loyalty will continue to follow you.

The Speaker further urged the people of Ohafia and Abia North to continue to support the deputy Governor and stop ‘writing petitions’ to pull him down adding that politicians with Oko Chukwu’s qualities are rare.

“We are here for a celebration of loyalty, loyalty to the system and loyalty to a course. The deputy Governor has distinguished him as a very reliable politician. He is a straight forward person, he is a stable person, he doesn’t waver, and he stands tall. And this is a very rare attribute in politics. Any politician who has this character should be commended. I don’t know if Ohafia people know what they have in the Deputy Governor.

“Abia North people, you should stop writing petitions and look up to the person you have. Let’s rally round one of our own instead of pulling the person down because by the time you pull him down, it will be difficult to have another Ude Oko Chukwu. Then you will begin from scratch.

“Other areas that have personalities like him build on such people. They rally them .But when we come to our place, we write petitions against such persons. By the time you pull the person down, you do not have any other personality to rally round. I want to encourage Ohafia people to continue with their support to the Deputy Governor. Give him solid support in the days ahead.”

In their separate remarks, Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial zone, Chief Theodore Orji; member representing Isiala Ngwa North/ South federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Darlington Nwokocha; State PDP Chairman, Chief Asiforo Okere; chairman of Ohafia LGA, Dr. Okoroafor Ukiwe; former PDP state chairman, Chief Ndidi Okereke, among others, said the deputy governor has distinguished himself as a reliable politician .

The Deputy Governor thanked the monarchs and people of Ohafia for the honour done him and dedicated the chieftaincy award on him to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and urged Abia people to continue to support the Governor.

