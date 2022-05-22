From Okey Sampson, Umuahia The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji has won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the Ikwuano/Umuahia House of Representatives ticket. In the primaries conducted yesterday, Orji scored 86 to defeat his closest rival, Obi Aguocha, who scored 8 votes. Orji, who is a two-time member of Abia House of Assembly, if he scales through in 2023 general elections, would be replacing Hon Sam Onuigbo who presently represents the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency. Chinwe Nwanganga won for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency. In the House of Assembly primaries, Pastor Ugochukwu Uchegbu of Winners Church, won the Umuahia Central ticket. 100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Umuahia Central is presently being represented by the Speaker, Orji. Uchegbu defeated eight other aspirants including Eze Okwulehie, ex ASEPA GM for Umuahia.

Okwulehie scored 3 votes out of the 10 delegates who voted.

In Umuahia east, Kelechi Nwakodo , son of former Abia NURTW chairman, won, while Mandela Obasi won in Ohafia South.

Report from Aba indicated that Erondu Junior Erondu, Special Assistant to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu defeated others to emerge winner of Obingwa East, while Hon Solomon Akpulonu was returned for Obingwa West.

Hon Ginger Onwusibe was said to have lost in his bid to return to the House, as he was defeated.

Others results are being awaited.