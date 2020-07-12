Chuks Onuoha, Aba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Prince Ikedi Ezekwesiri, has condemned an aide to the Deputy Governor, Chief Don Ubani, for asking the Speaker of the State assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, to resign over his visit to the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Ezekwesiri dismissed the call as baseless and unguarded since the Speaker’s visit to the former governor was not for any allegiance. “It is worthy of note that the Speaker of Abia House of Assembly never said that he was going to pledge allegiance and loyalty to Kalu, but to welcome him home from a wrongful incarceration and accusations for five months as other leaders from other parts of the country trooped out to do. He did not mention party in that visit,” Ezekwesiri said.

He noted that Kalu’s acquittal had brought a lasting peace across party lines in the state.