From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has said it spent N1.1 billion in the payment of salary arrears to teachers in the state between December 2020 and January 2021 and informed it has initiated processes to clear the outstanding emoluments owed to them.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said while the government was making frantic efforts to clear the arrears, it appreciates teachers in the state for their understanding of the processes that were being put in place to get them paid.

‘To demonstrate our commitment to this cause, the government has already paid a total of N1.1bn in salary arrears to the teachers between December 2020 and now, and is set to further pay their TSS this week,’ the statement read.

‘Based on the foregoing, we call on the teachers to reciprocate government gestures and show a further sense of patriotism by returning to classes on March 1, 2021.

‘Government commits to keep doing everything within its powers to ensure the situation keeps improving as agreed with them.’

The industrial action embarked upon by teachers in the state for the nonpayment of over 10 months arrears of salary, forced the state government to reschedule the resumption of schools from the original date of February 9 to March 1.