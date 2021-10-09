From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student of an undisclosed school in Abia State, Master Obinna Nwatu has been arrested by operatives of Abia State police command for stage-managing his own kidnap with intent to extort money from his mother, Mrs. Rose Nwatu.

The suspect, 17, a native of Obikabia in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, claimed he feigned his abduction because of his mother’s stinginess.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Janet Agbede said on September 19, 2021, one Wisdom Nwatu of Obikabia in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, reported that on September 18, 2021 at about 1800hrs, his younger brother Obinna Nwatu of same address was kidnapped.

She said Wisdom Nwatu informed the police that the alleged kidnapping took place along Stadium road, Okpuala Ngwa, by unknown hoodlums operating with ash colour sienna registration number unknown.

According to the CP, the senior Nwatu further stated that his younger brother went to buy recharge card that evening when the purported incident occurred.

￼“Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command while investigating the case, on October 4, 2021, arrested one Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe, 19, whose bank account was used to receive a ransom of N200,000.

The CP disclosed that Ukaigwe revealed that Obinna Nwatu faked his own kidnap.

“He stated that Obinna Nwatu and one Favour Ugorji a.k.a. “Wizzy” came to his shop at Aba Road, Abia State and requested that he should give his bank account number to enable them use and receive the school fees of their younger sister”.

Further Investigations according to the CP revealed that Obinna Nwatu and Ugorji received through the account the sum of N200,000 paid in as a ransom by Mrs. Rose Nwatu (mother of Obinna Nwatu).

“According to Obinna Nwatu, he was not actually kidnapped. He conspired with Favour Ugorji a.k.a. “Wizzy (now at large) to deliberately go into hiding at a hotel along Rhema University Road, Aba.

“Obinna Nwatu, a Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student who lives in a boarding school decided to fake his own kidnap claiming that his mother Mrs. Rose Nwatu is stingy. Obinna Nwatu also claimed that he met Favour Ugorji online in 2017, but has never been to his house or know more of him than Facebook conversations.”

Mrs. Agbede adviced parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards.

She equally called on the general public to give information of suspicious movement of persons in their areas.

