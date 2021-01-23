From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Secretary to the Government of Abia State, Chief Chris Ezem, and three commissioners were retained by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu after the dissolution of the state executive council.

The affected commissioners are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uche Ihediwa, Commissioner for Information John Okiyi Kalu, and Commissioner for Health Dr Joe Osuji.

A terse statement signed by the SSG said the governor had directed that the previous announcement exempts the three commissioners and himself.

The statement said those affected are to continue performing the duties of their office.