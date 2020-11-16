Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has announced that his administration offered automatic employment to two ex-corps members

and rewarded five 2019 batch ‘B’ and ‘C’ Corps members for their various contributions to the development of the state.

Ikpeazu made this known at the NYSC permanent orientation camp,

Umunna, Bende L.G.A of the state, during the swearing in ceremony of

about 689 of the year 2020 batch ‘B’ stream lA corps members.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports

Development, Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu, Ikpeazu reaffirmed his

administration’s readiness to provide the needed conducive atmosphere

for NYSC members serving in the state in addition to rewarding all outstanding members of the corps.

His words, “Abia State is noted for her industry and entrepreneurial spirit, I urge you to pay undivided attention to the skills acquisition and entrepreneurial programme that will be introduced to you during this orientation course. The acquisition of these skills will go a long way in shaping your future and give you access to getting soft loans for the establishment of your own business”.

Gov. Ikpeazu who commended the NYSC for their proactive effort in making sure that the dreaded COVID-19 does not find its way into the camps, urged the corps members to strictly adhere to all the Coronavirus protocols as has been put in place by National Center for

Disease Control (NCDC).

Mr. Friday Ikpoha, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports

Development, who represented the Chairman NYSC State Governing Board,

informed the corps members that the state government places high

premium on hard work and excellence as well as rewarding and recognizing corps members who contributed immensely in the development of the state through initiating and executing meaningful community projects.

Lady Bona Adibeli Fasakin, NYSC Abia State coordinator lauded the state government for rehabilitating five of the hostels; part of the roof of the multipurpose hall and the roof of the big pavilion in the camp.

She pleaded with the government to intervene in the control of erosion

menace in the camp, stressing that the situation was getting out of control.

She assured the corps members’ parents and guardian and indeed all

Abians of the readiness of the NYSC to ensure a COVID-19 hitch free

orientation course in the state by strictly observing all the necessary cornavirous pandemic protocols.