Daniel Kanu

The provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, and World Bank consultant, Dr Philips Nto has described as visionary the constitution of the two post COVID-19 Economic Committees set up by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to prepare the state for the end of the pandemic.

He noted that the Advisory and Technical Committees empanelled by the governor were proactive measures intended to insulate the state from the economic vagaries of post COVID-19.

According to him, by reaching out to world-class economists and financial experts like Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Lady Arunma Oteh to be on the Advisory Committee. Governor Ikpeazu had demonstrated to the people that he is serious with the project.

In a statement he personally signed and released in Arochukwu, Dr Nto, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state noted that Abia was gifted with a governor who not only thinks and plans ahead but one that is worried about their economic future.

Nto said it was exhilarating that in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Ikpeazu is still forging ahead with state matters including the delicate issue of securing the economic future of Ndi Abia.

The notable economic expert also commended the choice of Dr Aham Uko as the chairman of the Technical Committee, and described him as a world-class financial expert who has brought back confidence to the states’ economy as the current Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning.

The provost said the governor’s unparrelled commitment to the welfare of Abia people had also been demonstrated through prompt payment of salaries and pensions as well as release of subventions even in the midst of the COVID-19 challenges.

He enjoined all technocrats in the state to research and submit papers to the government and the technical committee on practical ways to insulate Abia state from the effect of the post-COVID-19 realities.

Nto also pleaded with the people of Abia to continue to support the Ikpeazu’s administration in all the measures it was taking to safe-guard them against the rampaging pandemic, assuring that “with what has been put on the ground victory will surely be achieved.”