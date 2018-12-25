“I discovered that some our APC members are actually working for the opposition, to be specific, they are working for PDP, that was a big challenge.”

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Martins Apugo is the son of Prince Benjamin B. Apugo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT).

The young Apugo wants to represent Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency. He is running on the platform of the APC. He speaks on his chances.

You are a successful businessman by all standard, why politics?

I decided to contest because of the yearnings of my people. I am happy with what I am doing , but because of their insistence that they want me to serve them, I couldn’t say no to them. That is why I am going there to teach others how to carry out qualitative representation

The primaries have come and gone and you emerged victorious, how did you manage to get this far because the primaries was fierce?

Talking about my victory at the primaries is a long story, the bottom line is that God has given me the ticket to be the APC candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahaia constituency. In politics, one always face challenges, and one of the challenges I had was that some people you believed are with you are not with you. I discovered that some our APC members, respectable ones, are actually working for the opposition, to be specific, they are working for PDP, that was a big challenge. Their target is to ensure that better candidates are not fielded by APC, so that they will have a victory on a platter.