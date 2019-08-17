Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu says that his administration is going to clear the arrears of workers’ salaries soon.

This is even as the governor has described the state workforce as one of its most prized assets and will therefore continue to engage the leadership of the organized labour in the state in meaningful dialogue.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor stated these in Aba when he received the Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe.

Ikpeazu expressed his personal appreciation and that of the state government to the entire Abia workers for their patience, understanding and unflinching support even in the face of daunting challenges and assured that every effort will be made towards addressing all outstanding issues affecting their welfare.