Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that one of the two COVID-19 index cases in the state would be discharged soon. The index case is said to be the oldest coronavirus patient in the South East.

Ikpeazu who stated this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia said that the septuagenarian had tested negative twice and in line with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control guidelines, she was free to go home.

He stated that the state government had introduced a tele-health mobile application in order to increase healthcare service delivery to its citizenry.

The governor hinted that he would be holding a stakeholders’ meeting with persons in the key economic sectors of the state to determine what steps that the state is going to take as the state hopes to ease off the ongoing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that it has been able to trace 262 persons that had contacts with the two COVID-19 index cases in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi Kalu in a press release.

The release disclosed that the state COVID-19 committee are closely monitoring the 262 persons.

The state information commissioner added that the sample of a police officer of Bayelsa State origin who died at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba among other 31 high-risk samples so far taken and tested from contacts of the index cases returned negative.

He further stated that the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had approved the deployment of medical doctors on the payroll of the state government to work in conjunction with other health personnel in caring for the index patients.