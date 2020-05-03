Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that one of the two COVID-19 patients in the state would be discharged soon. The index case is said to be the oldest Coronavirus patient in the Southeast.

Ikpeazu who stated this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, said that the septuagenarian has tested negative twice and in line with the National Center for Disease Control guidelines, and was free to go home.

He stated that the state government has introduced a tele-health mobile application in order to increase healthcare service delivery to its citizenry.

The governor hinted that he would be holding a stakeholders meeting with persons in the key economic sectors of the state to determine what steps the state will to take as the state hopes to ease the ongoing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that it has been able to trace 262 persons that have contacts with the two COVID-19 cases in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi Kalu in a press release. The release disclosed that the state COVID-19 Committee is closely monitoring the 262 persons.