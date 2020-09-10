Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State will hold Local Government election on December 19, 2020. This was disclosed by the Chairman of Abia State Independent Elecoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa.

Addressing leaders of registered political parties in the state at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Mkpa charged the parties to ensure that they screened the certificates of all aspirants to ensure they meet the minimum qualification of a secondary school certificate before submitting such names to the Commission.

He announced that the election will hold in all the 17 LGAs and 292 Ward’s of the state for the positions of Chairmen and Ward Councillors.

According to him, political parties that are interested in participating in the poll should visit the office of the Commission from Monday, 14th to Friday 18th September 14 – 18 to obtain the detailed time table while date of collection of forms for candidates will be communicated to the parties later.

Mkpa advised the party leaders to ensure that the prevailing relevant COVID-19 protocols were observed throughout the period leading to the polls and assured that the Commission on it’s part will ensure that the polls comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his response, the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt Hon. Asiforo Okere, thanked ABSIEC for coming up with a time table for the election and assured that his party will mobilize her members to participate in the polls as well as abide by all the guidelines issued by the Commission.