Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Government of Abia State has announced that it would be holding a special summit on education to deliberate on modalities for reopening private and public schools in the State.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the summit which would be held on Thursday in Umuahia.

The summit, according to the press release, would be attended by the Governor, his Deputy and some other members of the State Executive Council.

Also to attend are some critical education stakeholders and non-education bodies such as Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), the leadership of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The summit would deliberate on how to reopen schools to enable exit class students in primary and secondary schools as well as final year students of tertiary institutions write their relevant local and international examinations.

All the invitees were requested to ensure strict compliance with all relevant COVID-19 protocols directives.