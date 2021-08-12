From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured that the state would soon have an inland dry Port as government will use every available resources within its reach to complete the project in the State.

Ikpeazu who stated this yesterday while commissioning the Amaorji junction – Abayi – Isi Court road, in the Isi-ala Ngwa North Local Government Area in the State, said his administration started the project in order to improve the ease of doing business in the South East Geo-political zone.

The road is an intervention project of the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs.

Ikpeazu said he came personally to Commission the road to prove those who alleged that it was abandoned wrong.

He said, “I came to Commission this road and put a date for the completion of its phase two. It has become a tradition for people to claim our projects and they have even gone ahead to say that this road was abandoned.

“The inland dry Port project is another project that falls within our efforts to improve trade and investment for our people.

“We are aware that many of the containers belonging to businessmen from here are stocked in the Apapa sea port in Lagos State. But when we complete the dry Port, our businessmen can bring in goods easily and also export what they have manufactured”.

The permanent secretary ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs Mrs Joy Nwanju, said the road was initiated in the year 2019 as a joint intervention project of the Local Government.

She said the project include three roads across the three senatorial zones of the state.

She expressed happiness that the governor was commissioning the second road in the project having vommissioned the first road in Abia South senatorial zone, adding that in no distant time the third project in Abia North senatorial zone would be Commissioned.

