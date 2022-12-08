From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has said the state is too backward and needs a young, vibrant and prepared leader like him to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Speaking in Umuahia, Kalu, a former Chief of Staff (CoS) in the state said he has looked around and is not happy with some things happening in Abia which he said he loves so much.

According to him, there are not many young viable voices in their 30s, 40s, and early 50s, an age he said is right for anyone wishing to become the governor of Abia.

“I am not having that feeling that we have the right people, with the right training to propel the state of affairs, given the situation we have found ourselves in Abia.

“We are so behind, so backward so we need a very strong prepared leader to lead the state and that is what I represent”.

He said he left his former party, APC because he was not well treated despite his contributions towards building the party.

The APP Governorship candidate said when it was time for the party to acknowledge his contributions, he was always reminded that his brother, Senator Orji Kalu is the Senate Chief Whip, a situation he said does not count much in politics.