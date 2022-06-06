Traders of all the markets in Aba, the commercial nerve of the state have endorsed Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as their sole candidate for the Abia South senatorial district in 2023 general election.

The traders from markets in Aba North and South, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and West represented by their various executives made this known when they paid solidarity visit to Ikpeazu at the governor’s lodge.

The traders, who spoke through their representatives, Obioma Daniel, the chairman, Aba North Shoe Industrial Market and chairman, Abia State Market Chairmen, Lucky Akubueze, ASMATA President, Ihechi Anugom and Akudo Aaron, the woman president ASMATA, paid glowing tribute to Governor Ikpeazu’s giant stride in the office which they said has promoted ease of doing business.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Daniel, “Governor Ikpeazu came to power and made the promotion of local content, especially made in Aba wears; shoes and clothes, a priority for his administration.

“The governor told the world that what he will be wearing throughout his stay in office as the governor will be made in Aba wears and I can tell you he has not reneged on that.

“We have attended so many exhibition shows within and outside Nigeria courtesy of the governor.

“There are shops in Europe, Asia and other countries of the world where only Aba made products are sold.

“You are aware that through the governor, Nigerian Army, Customs, Navy and other paramilitary organisations have turned to shoe makers in Aba for the supply of their footwear.

“Go to places like Kent and other parts of the city, you will see that clothing business is booming. This has made us confident and proud in what we do.

“I can tell you that there is no idle shoe maker or tailor in Aba. Any tailor or shoe maker that is idle, is either lazy or doesn’t want to work.

“The governor took some of us to China and the outcome of such exposure is unprecedented.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .