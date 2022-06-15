From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traders at the Ngwa Road Market, popularly known as Abia Ohu in Aba, Abia State, have kicked against the multiple levies being forced on them by so-called government agents. The traders made an appeal to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene.

The levies are said to range from fire extinguisher, football, sweeping and scooping, distilling and security fees, among others.

Traders in the market stated that it was as a result to streamline the multiple levies that the state government brought the whole levies into one tax subhead that amounted to N18,000, and was later reduced to N9,000 by the former Commissioner for Trade and Investment.

Some traders in the market regretted that instead of adhering to the government’s decision on the actual tax they would pay, some persons, who connived with thugs, have been extorting the traders.

Igu Odum, a trader at line said the government approved the payment of N9,000 for them as tax, but that persons came last week and sealed their shops, demanding they shot pay N21,000.

He said this was beside other levies they have been forced to pay from time to time.

The shops said to have been sealed include those on lines 3, 7, 18, 20, 41 and 47.

Another trader, Mrs Eunice Nduagba, said her shop was among those sealed last week and the people are insisting she must pay N21,000 before it will be unsealed.

The traders have therefore called for intervention from the Abia State Government

