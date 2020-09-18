Ukwa West Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, last Wednesday at Umuelechi, Asa, inaugurated the members of its Caucus, in readiness for the State’s local governments election slated for December, 2020.

The inauguration, which marked the end of a-two-day meeting of stakeholders of the party in the local government, had in attendance, the APC Chairman of the local government, Chief Allwell Enwereji and former State Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief George Nwancha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Abia State Deputy Chairman of the APC, Chief Ogunka Adiele John, stated that the inauguration of the Caucus members was done in compliance with the party constitution, obedience to the directive of the leader of the State Caucus, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the party’s State Chairman, Chief (Hon) Donatus Nwankpa and in consultation with the leader of APC in Ukwa East / Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara.

He urged the Caucus members to remain united and imbibe the spirit of teamwork, stressing that there was an urgent need to reposition the APC in Ukwa West local government to continue to attract more members, as the party marches towards 2023.

Chief John emphasized the importance of genuine commitment to the ideals of the party which centres on justice, peace and unity, adding that he was confident that the APC would take over the reins of power in the State in 2023, particularly with the recent mass decamping of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, members into its fold.

The Ukwa West APC local government Caucus of the party is composed of Chief Ogunka Adiele John, as Leader, Chief Allwell Enwereji, Ukwa West APC Chairman, ThankGod Ntaku, Secretary, Ihuoma Dike, Asst Secretary, and Dr Staford Ibe Ememe, Publicity Secretary. Others are Barr Levi Isiguzo, Vice Chairman, Asa Zone, Chief George Nwancha, Vice Chairman, Ipu Zone and Pastor Nwadike Nwankwo, Vice Chairman, Ozar Zone. The Deputy Chairman of the party, Mrs Adaeze Uwabunkeonye, Women Leader, Mrs Odochi Onuegbu, the Youth Leader, Chukwu Ogbuji, Treasurer, Alh Dandy Oforji, Barr Sam Ogbonna, Anele Michael, Hon Sebastine Anyasor, Ibe Nworgu, Ezedinachi Kanu, Emeka Vincent, all the Ward Chairmen of the party.

The Federal Constituency and the House of Assemby Candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections, Felix Chinedu Nworgu and Daberechukwu Ihenko respectively, and Chief Nza junior, Special Leader are also members of the Caucus.