The Abia State Town Unions Association, Lagos, the apex body of all Abians in Lagos and the Southwest, held her general elections on October 27, 2019.

According to the Secretary General of the association, Dr Chijioke Iheonunekwu JP, the elected new executives would be inaugurated today.

The new executives that emerged after the election include: Chief Ejituru Ikenga, President-General; Mazi Chuks Nwosu, 1st Vice President-General; Mr. Chris Olekaibe, 2nd Vice President-General; Dr Chijioke Iheonunekwu JP, Secretary-General; Elder Okwudiri Benson Erondu,Treasurer.

Others are: Nze Frank Ogba Idika, PRO; Dcn. Uche Ibezim, Financial Sec., Chief Douglas Uma Egwu, Asst.Sec.-General; Engr. Andrew Enyinnaya Kalu, Asst. PRO; Mr. Innocent Chima, Asst. Fin. Sec., Mr. Chris Utorji, Provost; Mr Innocent Emeruche, Provost; Mr. Chiedozie Friday, Provost; Mr. Kenneth Ogboso Ojike, Welfare Officer; and Mr. Ibejiro Nwachukwu, Asst. Welfare Officer.

The inauguration of the new executives will hold today at No. 1 Johnson Osonwa Drive Cele bus-stop, Okota, Lagos. The occasion is expected to be graced by prominent Abia sons and daughters in Lagos, as well as senior government officials from the Abia State Government House, Umuahia.