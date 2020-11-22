By Joe Apu

The Abia Indigenes Congress a.k.a Abia Union, based in South Africa has charged its members to remain law abiding at all times to their host communities as they go about their businesses.

The call was made when the Congress elected a new President General at its National Convention held in Durban KwaZulu-Natal, Republic of South Africa.

The Congress held mid November, 2020, stated that its new President General Obinna Maxwell Irozurike who holds a Master’s degree in technology and Leadership Studies among others, looks up to him to give the union a new direction that will propel Abia indigenes in South Africa to always be on the right side of the law.

According to Chima Umelo,the out going PG of the Union, he stated that the new President General is a man respected by all and would deliver. “We have every conviction that through his leadership and those of his cabinet members, Abia State shall be taken to a greater height to the glory of God.

“We encourage everyone to give him and his executive members the necessary support they may require to accomplish their goals for the organisation among others.”

Former president of the Union and founder No Kid Hungry Africa, Chima Onyeagba, congratulated the new President General and said his election shows that the people of Abia Union will always put their best forward in the position of leadership at all levels. His Royal majesty Eze Sydney Ihediwa enjoined the new leadership to endeavour to carry everyone along.

Awards and certificates of recognition were presented to outstanding members. Amongst the recipients of awards are Joseph Ngwobia Ikemba ohafia (walking money), Mike Enendu, Governor Abia union western Cape,Chief Iheukwumere, Mrs Ruth Oyoro and Engr. Smart Onwubiko.

Sir Ezekwem.as national Patron and others for selfless service to the organization.

Present via zoom amongst others were the SSA on Diaspora Dr. Ngozi Erondu,

the commissioner for Youths and Sports Abia State and the Secretary General of Ohanaeze ndi igbo south Africa, Emeka Nteje, as well as the treasurer general Innocent Irole, Emmanuel Onwuemenyi.