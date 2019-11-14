Steve Oko, Umuahia

Abia Government has appealed to the Federal Government to release its own share of ecological fund to enable tackle rising cases of ecological disasters in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, made the appeal at a landslide site in Ubaha, Oriendu autonomous community of Umuahia North Local Government Area.

He lamented the rising cases of ecological disasters in the state saying the state alone cannot handle the crisis. According to Kalu, aside the Ubaha incident, five houses collapsed while several others were put at risk when another community in Amuzukwu, was hit by landslide a fortnight ago.

The Commissioner who was at the scene to inspect the magnitude of the landslide that occurred at the community said it was important that the Federal Government releases ecological funds as the state was finding it herculean handling ecological challenges.

He said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had directed the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to tackle landslide menace in the community.

He assured that the state would not watch idly while people’s homes and farms “are under threat.”

Traditional ruler of the community, Pastor Philip Ajomiwe, lamented the devastating effect of the landslide saying it even threatened the continuous existence of the community.

He said farmlands, cash crops and fish ponds worth over N7.5 million had been lost to the landslide and called on government to come to their rescue from challenges brought about by natural disasters.