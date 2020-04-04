Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Charles Tambe, is currently receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after he was shot by thugs yesterday.

Tambe returned to Ibadan to reunite with his family following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A twit by the club’s Sporting Director, Patrick Ngwaogwu read: @AbiaWarriors Our Goal Keeper Charles Tambe was shot this morning by hoodlums in Ibadan. Tambe is in the hospital at UCH in Ibadan, receiving treatment. Our Club management is following up on the tragedy. We will keep you updated. We advise everyone to be safe at this time. #BeSafe.

According to the statement issued by Ngwaogwu, the former Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars goalkeeper was shot on his way to his morning exercise routine.

“He is not a rascal. He went for his morning walk out at about 07:00 this morning, in Apata area, Ibadan, where he stays with his family,” Ngwaogwu said, per BSN Sport.

“They accosted him and collected his wristwatch and handset and shot him on the hand. He is presently in UCH, receiving treatment. The club is very much on top of the situation.”

Tambe joined the Umuahia-based outfit last September, and he recently appeared in a video posted by the club, urging fans to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.