Abia Warriors have confirmed hiring the services of coach Abdullahi Biffo ahead the coming 2019/2020 NPFL season.

They also informed that Biffo will arrive Umuahia today, to sign his contract papers and, subsequently, unveiled as successor to former coach, Emmanuel Deutsch.

Deutsch, a Cameroonian, rejoined Abia Warriors late last season after mutually terminating his contract with Delta Force six matches before the end of the abridged NPFL season. “Our working relationship with him was fantastic, even when he worked with us few seasons ago when he took the team through 10-match unbeaten run,” an Abia Warriors official said yesterday. “Even when he came back from Delta Force last season, we had it good as we escaped relation under his guidance. “On the strength of that, we offered to renew his contract and our chairman told him on that last match day that his (new contract) papers were ready, so he should come up and sign.

“But he was not forthcoming. We waited but couldn’t see him, and later understood he went for both Lobi Stars, Heartland and Akwa United job interviews.

“And under that circumstance, no serious club management would sit back and be waiting while he uses the club as bargaining chip at other clubs.”