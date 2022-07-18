From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has said it “demolished shanties and brothels where criminal elements hide from where they attack unsuspecting citizens” and not “Igbo quarters” at Lokpanta Cattle Market as being rumoured.

A statement by Sopuruchi Bekee, Abia State Commissioner for Homeland Security, said that the government took the decision due to the recent arrest of a kidnapper who is a member of the gang terrorizing travellers around the area.

The statement reads in part:

“Our attention has been drawn to videos circulating on social media purporting to be demolished “Igbo quarters” at Lokpanta Cattle Market. “The demolished areas are shanties and brothels where criminal elements hide and from where they attack unsuspecting citizens. “We recently arrested a kidnapper who is a member of the gang terrorising travellers around the area. “For the avoidance of doubt, the demolition was carried out by security agents and representatives of the government of Abia State based on verified information that criminals are using the place as a launching pad to attack and kidnap citizens. “Our ongoing security operations within that axis are aimed at rooting out criminal elements and no stone will be left unturned until our aim is achieved.”

The government said it appreciated the support of citizens and residents of the area who have been providing needed information and assured that in no time, we will totally eliminate criminal elements in the area to ensure the security of lives and property.