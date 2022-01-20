From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Abia State women, in their numbers, had a running battle with security agents , yesterday, when they stormed the party’s headquarters, barricaded the entrance gate for hour and, grounded vehicular and human movement.

The women arrived the party secretariat at exactly 12pm and held forte at the gate, defying all entreaties to allow free flow of vehicular movement.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the women threatened to strip naked should the party leadership, preferably chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni or Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, not address them.

They also demanded that the national leadership end the Ikechi Emenike’s abnormal control of Abia State APC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Bearing posters with the inscriptions read; ‘Buni and Akpanudoedehe should not kill Abia State APC’, ‘Ikechi Emenike not a grassroots leader and can’t lead Abia State APC’, among others, they said they were at the party secretariat to stall the speculated plans to inaugurate the newly-elected state leadership of the party.

“We won’t leave here, we will shock you what we will do here if we are pressed. We will not be ashamed to strip naked if the party leadership fails to address us now,” the women threatened.

Addressing them, the ruling party’s Director of Administration, Abubakar Suleiman, assured them that no newly-elected State executive will be inaugurated before the conduct of the national convention.

“I want to assure you that we are not inaugurating any State executive today or tomorrow. The inauguration will be done after the national convention. We want to inform you that we will reconcile all the aggrieved party members before even talking about inauguration. I appeal to you to leave the gate. Bring a formal letter or petition, detailing your grievances and I promise you it will be attended to,” he assured.