From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The women and some youths of Ntighauzo Amairi auto community in Obingwa Local Government of Abia State have protested the abandonment of two road projects being undertaking by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The roads are the Apu na Ali and Iferife roads all in Ntighauzor clan.

The protesters sang war songs and carried placards some of which read, “NDDC come and complete our roads, Iferife 2 kilometer Road must be completed by NDDC, the women are angry, NDDC chairman call your contractor to order”.

A youth leader in the area and one of the protesters, Adindu Johnson who spoke to journalists said for three years, the contractor, SACON Engineering Company abandoned the project.

“Each time we confront the contractor about the roads, he would tell us he was coming to complete it, but up till moment, nothing has happened”.

Mrs. Chinyere Alozie, a woman leader in the area said mothers in affected communties are suffering untold hardships as they could not take their agricultural products to urban areas because of the bad state of the roads.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct NDDC to prevail on the contractor to return to site immediately and complete the road projects to save people of the area from further hardship”, the woman appealed.

The traditional rulers of the communities, Eze Nwakwue Akpulonu and Israel Uduko said their subjects have suffered immensely as a result of the abandonment of the roads.

They called on NDDC to compel the contractor to return to site to complete the roads as to alleviate the sufferings of their people.

The contractor, Okey Nwamu told journalists that the villagers did not give him any contract, and as such should channel their grievances to NDDC which gave him the contract.