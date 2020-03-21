Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said that Abia State will not go into panic over the coronavirus pandemic, declaring that the virus was not a death sentence but an ailment that requires community effort to deal with.

Governor Okezie gave the assurance while briefing newsmen about the pandemic in Umuahia on his return from a foreign trip.

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence but an ailment that requires community effort to deal with. Abia presently has no case of the virus and it is my hope the state will be among those that will remain free and survive the scourge,” the governor said.

Ikpeazu said despite the fact that the state was yet to record any case of infection with the virus, government has established two functional isolation centres at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia and Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba with a third centre for Abia North billed to be opened soon.

While assuring Abia people and residents of his administration’s preparedness and determination to ensure they were safe from the dreaded Coronavirus, the governor enjoined Abia people and residents to adhere strictly to the advice and guidelines provided by medical experts on how to guard against contracting the deadly disease.

Governor Ikpeazu announced the suspension of the forthcoming convocation of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) as well as immediate closure of the institution.

He equally announced a provision of N10m to ensure tutorials and teachings in the school to hold online within the period of closure. He further directed all public and private schools in the State to conclude their exams and vacate on or before March 30.