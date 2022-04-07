Daniel Kanu

Youths from Abia North senatorial zone yesterday commended the national Chairman of PDP,Dr Iyorchia Ayu for rejecting the anointed Governorship candidate of the state government,Prof Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

Dr Ayu had at the commissioning of two projects in Umuahia distanced himself and his national working committee from the endorsement of any candidate.

Instead, he directed Gov Okezie Ikpeazu to work with other stakeholders to come up with an acceptable candidate, warning that the governor should not engage in any act that will lead to PDP losing Abia state.

Abia Youths vanguard which mobilized its members to the venue to protest the self succession agenda of the Ngwa people through the imposition of Prof Ikonne on PDP hailed Ayu for his principled position.

Chairman of the group, Comrade David Onwuneme also expressed appreciation to Ayu for warning Ikpeazu against suppression of dissent.

According to the youths, their voices were heard by the national Chairman who refused to endorse the anointed candidate of Ikpeazu.

They said it was morally offensive for Ikpeazu to impose his Ngwa brother as his successor whereas it is the turn of Abia North in line with the Abia Charter of Equity.

They urged Ayu to probe further into”this sinister and satanic convolution which will cost PDP Abia state except the charade is reversed”