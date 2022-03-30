From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu has described the recent zoning of the governorship ticket by the Abia State chapter of the party as strange.

He stated this in a statement, yesterday, entitled: “That Abia State PDP May Survive” saying it was unfortunate that the party executives announced a zoning formula that was strange in relation to the ordinary meaning of the word “zoning.”

He said the zoning decision was taken without the engagement of the statutory organs of the party, such as the state caucus, thereby “making it for all intents and purposes an imposition.”

Ugochukwu regretted that in the last few weeks the Abia State chapter of the PDP had been immersed in numerous controversies.

He said the zoning of the governorship ticket to Abia North and Abia Central senatorial zones had severely polarised the party, with members exchanging brick bats across widening ethnical fault lines.

The PDP BoT member observed with dismay that in the midst of all the controversies, there were reports that a “chairman had been appointed for the PDP State Elders Committee, outside a meeting of that organ of the party, which amounts to a breach of party constitution. And then there are stories, so far unconfirmed, that a governorship candidate has been anointed for the party.”

Ugochukwu cautioned that from what had been happening in recent time, Abia PDP was heading for crisis and called for urgent action to return the party to the part of democracy.

While urging members of the party in the state to calm down and not exacerbate matters with inflammatory comments, Ugochukwu called on the state chairman of the party, Asiforo Okere to take urgent action to bring the party back from the brink. He suggested that a meeting of Abia State PDP caucus be summoned to discuss and resolve the issue.

Former Senate president, Adolphus Wabara; Senate Minority Leader, Ennyinnaya Abaribe; former governor, Senator Theodore Orji; leader of Abia North PDP stakeholders, Dr. Eme Okoro, among others have variously condemned the PDP zoning arrangement in the state.