From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As Abia State clocks 30 years, former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika and Founder of Gregory University, Prof. Greg Ibe have called on the present and subsequent administration to depeen investment in health, education, job creation and security.

They spoke recently in Abuja, at a commemorative lecture and public presentation of Abia Book of Legacies with the theme: ‘Memorising the Past, Deconstructing the Present and Re-Imagining the Future of God’s Own State.’

The event, which was organised by the Nigerian Eye Magazine, Abia Political Projects, had in attendance the Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Nkechi Chukwueke, and Nma Lancaster Okoro.

Represented by Brig.Gen. Victor Nnorom, Ihejirika, added that Abia State by now Abia State should be competing with most developed states in terms of revenue generation.

Ibe, who wrote the Forword of the magazine, suggested a detailed documentation of history, culture and tradition of Abia State.