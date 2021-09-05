From Okwe Obi, Abuja
As Abia State clocks 30 years, former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika and Founder of Gregory University, Prof. Greg Ibe have called on the present and subsequent administration to depeen investment in health, education, job creation and security.
They spoke recently in Abuja, at a commemorative lecture and public presentation of Abia Book of Legacies with the theme: ‘Memorising the Past, Deconstructing the Present and Re-Imagining the Future of God’s Own State.’
The event, which was organised by the Nigerian Eye Magazine, Abia Political Projects, had in attendance the Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Nkechi Chukwueke, and Nma Lancaster Okoro.
Represented by Brig.Gen. Victor Nnorom, Ihejirika, added that Abia State by now Abia State should be competing with most developed states in terms of revenue generation.
Ibe, who wrote the Forword of the magazine, suggested a detailed documentation of history, culture and tradition of Abia State.
“Every generation produces men and women who have concepts that have the capacity to revolutionize the future. More often than not, such ideas stream from the necessity to tackle observed local, state, national and even international problems.
“One of such concept is ABIA AT 30 COMPENDIUM. It is a short, concise and relevant information gathered from literature on the Igbos that make up the state of Abia, created in 1991 in the present day 36 state structure of the Nigerian federation.
“Of great interest in Nigeria and indeed many African countries is the capacity of the book to refocus policy makers to the direction of historical development.
“We seem over the years to have relegated our history to the dust bin so much so that it is no longer taught in our school curriculum.
Another great interest in the book which I must also commend the author is the deep insight on Abia in pre- independence especially the Aro confederacy, Aba women protest etc;
“Abia as a tourist delight with abundant potentials and skills (Akwette fabrics etc); and post- independence and Abia’s economic resources and strides especially the emergence of Aba, a city in Abia state as the centre of commerce in Nigeria, Africa and beyond, as well as the Abriba business ingenuity, amongst others.
“Posterity will also be kind to the personable and notable Abians of diverse profession identified in this book to have contributed to the development Abia state in particular and the Nigerian nation in general.
“I therefore recommend and encourage policy makers, legislators, academic, politicians, development practitioners, development partners and the like to avail themselves of sharing from the wealth of knowledge which this book offers,” he added.
