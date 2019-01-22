Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State, Alex Otti, has urged the business community in Umuahia to assist him correct all wrongs allegedly perpetuated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration, by voting for him in the forthcoming election.

He made the appeal in Umuahia, in an interactive session with the business community there. He said if nothing is done to rescue Abia, it would go into extinction.

“If we do not do something serious, the state will go into extinction. Abia is now on life support and we have been docile for too long,” Otti said.

He alleged that looting is going on in the state and accused the stakeholders of colluding with those in the corridors of power to milk the state dry.

The governorship candidate said if the present administration in the state is given the opportunity to govern the state again,” Abians would be moving from frying pan to fire.”

Otti said Abia is the 11th richest state in the country with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of N9 billion, while Anambra, which is ranked 16th with GDP of N7 billion is performing creditably. He wondered why workers and pensioners should be owed arrears of salaries and pensions in the state, if not the handiwork of looters.

“If you give them a second term, you will be moving from frying pan to fire. It pains me that Umuahia is a state capital and there is nothing to show for it. There is original plan for Umuahia, and we are going to use it to make the city beautiful,” he promised.

He assured the business community of his readiness for the contest, and said before he came out for the race in 2014, he hired a team of consultants to package how things were working in the state. “They went around all parts of Abia to see how things were working and came up with their reports. When we started again in 2017, we commissioned the same set of consultants, but, they were shocked that Abia has decayed to such extent.”

He said his administration has prepared itself for post oil economy, stressing that terminal days for oil are on the way.

“We’ll go back to the days of Michael Okpara; Ikwuano alone can feed the entire South East. We need you people, who are ready to lead the race, because I cannot do it alone. I’ve signed my own portion of the contract and waiting for you to sign yours.”

Otti promised to resuscitate all the moribund legacies left behind for Abians by late Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Michael Okpara and Sam Mbakwe, former governor of old Imo state.