From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Methodist Church Bishop and President, Vision Africa International, Dr Sunday Onuoha said he has been given the mandate by the people of Abia State to run for governor in 2023.

Bishop Onuoha who stated this during the 2022 state Congress of the ADC, the party whose flag he wants to fly, said he has accepted the clarion call by the people since it will assist to liberate their suffering.

Bishop Onuoha noted that Abia is God’s own state and therefore, the people of Abia will choose God’s own son to alleviate their suffering. He said Abia State needs collective hands from all sectors for its development.

The Chairman of ADC, Abia State chapter, Don Norman Obinna said the party was going to win the governorship election in 2023 and end bad governance in the state.

He vowed to destroy godfatherism in the state which he said was the foundation behind bad governance being experienced in Abia State.

Obinna, while stating that ADC will not step down for any other political party’s candidate, stated that ADC is a mass movement that will liberate Abia State from its deplorable state.

He lamented that graduates in Abia are now forced to do menial jobs as a result of unemployment, and stressed that time has come for Abians to choose their leaders, instead of imposing anointed candidates on them.

ADC National Chairman, Mr Nkemakolam Ukandu stated that ADC has the chance to win elections across the states of the federation.

Ukandu pointed out that ADC gave youths and women 35 per cent leadership positions respectively, while 40 per cent is for the rest of the people.

He said ADC will also pay the pensions and salaries of retirees and Abia State workers.