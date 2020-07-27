Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abians in Diaspora Commission (AiDCom), at the weekend, said it has resettled and retrained Abia returnees from South Africa.

Speaking on the eve of the 2020 National Diaspora Day, Special Adviser to the governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, said the commission has equally donated medical equipment and supplies worth over N180 million to health institutions in the state.

Ogbonna-Erondu said the commission has, in the past one year, engaged in discussions with Abia people in the diaspora in countries such as USA, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, China, Belgium, adding that they all showed interest in the development of the state.

She commended the spirit and commitment of the Abia people in the diaspora in supporting the state government in various developmental programmes.